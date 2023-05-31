You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 31, 2023
Jailed Kurd Politician Who Backed Erdogan’s Rival Quits Politics
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A prominent Kurdish politician who’s spent the past half decade in prison said he’s quitting Turkish politics after trying to rally opposition in a failed bid to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Days after the Turkish leader beat back the challenge from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Selahattin Demirtas apologized in a post on Twitter for being unable to offer a political approach “worthy of our people.”
“While continuing the struggle with resilience, like every companion of mine in prison, I am leaving active politics at this stage,” Demirtas said on Wednesday.
Demirtas is a former co-leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, the main pro-Kurdish group that commands just under 9% of the electorate. His imprisonment has drawn widespread criticism from human rights organizations that consider it to be politically motivated.
In a presidential runoff, Erdogan secured another five-year term by winning 52% of the votes, while Kilicdaroglu received 48%. Demirtas actively supported Kilicdaroglu’s campaign.
Demirtas became a prominent figure in Turkish politics almost a decade ago, with an appeal that extended far beyond his Kurdish base during a 2014 presidential race. Despite his imprisonment, he maintains a significant influence among Kurds in Turkey, a minority that makes up nearly a fifth of the population of 85 million.
