(Bloomberg) -- Eight years after its revolution upended the Middle East, Tunisia is again surprising the region -- this time with a boisterous presidential election whose two-dozen contenders range from a jailed media tycoon to a Beethoven-singing ex-Islamist.

It’s a fiesta of political freedoms rare in the Arab world, where only Tunisia has emerged from the maelstrom of protests, coups and civil wars with a viable democracy. But the sheer variety of candidates also points to still-rumbling discontent in the North African nation, which since 2011 has been hobbled by political infighting and sporadic militant attacks that have sapped the economy.

In a part of the world where elections are often a foregone conclusion, there’s little consensus on who’ll win, although four candidates -- Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, TV mogul Nabil Karoui, devout lawyer Abdefattah Mourou and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi -- are widely seen as favorites. And with two-thirds of Tunisians accusing past governments of doing little to help them, victory may go to whoever seems to be offering a clean break.

“The number of solid contenders with very different backgrounds is striking,” said Sarah Yerkes, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “People, not just in Tunisia, but globally, seem to be fed up with traditional politicians and traditional political parties.”

Results are due Sept. 17, with a second round by November if no candidate gets more than 50% of ballots.

Critical Vote

The vote in a nation of 11.5 million people seeking new direction was always going to be critical. But the death in July of its first freely elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, brought more uncertainty. The veteran politician took office in 2014, promising unity after fiery debates about the role of Islamic law in the constitution had put Tunisia on the brink of chaos.

Tunisia found some stability, though its tourism- and agriculture-led economy saw continued turmoil. Loan payouts from the International Monetary Fund bring relief, but depend on politically sensitive cuts to subsidies and public wages that a firebrand union has consistently opposed. Unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The president has the role of elder statesmen for a five-year term, with a say in defense and foreign policy. While the prime minister and parliament hold greater clout, the vote will be a strong indicator of the outcome of Oct. 6 legislative polls.

Essebsi’s Nidaa Tounes party had become Tunisia’s main centrist option and a balance to Ennahda, the moderate Islamist group that was banned under ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Successful in prior elections, Ennahda’s been dogged by suspicions it plans to subvert the country’s long history of secularism.

Economic Plans

But Nidaa has since split, its one-time premier Chahed, 43, now seeking the presidency with his own party. He’s promising to liberalize the economy, and in comments to Bloomberg touted success in taming inflation and raising the central bank’s reserves as his government tried to fix a situation inherited from other short-lived administrations.

Ennahda, meanwhile, says its days of preaching are over. The party’s first-ever presidential candidate Mourou, a genial 71-year-old lawyer who once sang Beethoven’s version of ‘Ode to Joy’ on local TV, is running on a conservative platform of encouraging foreign investment and slashing bureaucracy. By joining coalitions and compromising, the party say it’s essentially gone mainstream.

The election run-up has seen another landmark for the Arab world: televised debates in which all but two of the 24 candidates participated. About 3 million people reportedly watched.

That might not translate into a huge turn-out from the 7 million registered voters, according to Sadok Hammami, a Tunisian political analyst and media lecturer. He criticizes the lack of substantive debate over policies. “It’s an election on personality,” he said. “Is he a good speaker? Is he stuttering?”

Political Wrangling

Disappointment over political wrangling isn’t hard to find in both affluent and more ramshackle neighborhoods of Tunis in the days before the vote.

In Intilaka, where there are dirt roads and inadequate power supplies, Mohamed Ben Sassi, an unemployed 29-year-old, misses former strongman Ben Ali. “The cost of living was cheaper and security better,” he said. He planned to back Abir Moussi, 43, a lawyer and staunch anti-Islamist who’s one of only two female candidates.

Across town in the upscale Ennasr district, a place of boutiques and trendy bistros, interior designer Ichraf Namouchi, 37, lamented “eight years after the revolution and Tunisia is the same.” Her solution? Zbidi, the defense minister: “he is clean, strong and patriotic.”

Running as an independent but backed by Nidaa, Zbidi, 69, has accused an unidentified “mafia” of misdirecting the country, pledging to restore security and establish a long-awaited constitutional court. Tunisia’s army, unusually for the region, has traditionally kept out of politics and often sides with protesters.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of anger at the status quo could be Karoui. The owner of Nessma TV, he gained fame as a self-proclaimed champion of the poor with his shows where he distributed charity to some of Tunisia’s most disadvantaged areas. He was arrested in late August in connection with money-laundering allegations. Courts have refused appeals for his release and his lawyer said Karoui recently began a hunger strike.

The 56-year-old’s Heart of Tunisia party calls it an attempt to crush a popular challenger. Parliament this year made a failed bid to introduce electoral legislation to disqualify candidates linked to charities -- a step that’d likely have affected Karoui. Electoral authorities say a conviction would remove him from the race, though any trial may come long after the vote.

Dubbed the Arab equivalent of Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi, Karoui’s grand pledges to eradicate poverty make him a serious challenger, according to Carnegie’s Yerkes.

“We shouldn’t underestimate name recognition and people’s belief that a rich guy will be best suited to help improve their own economic situation,” she said. “We have seen that model play out in Washington and in Europe.”

--With assistance from Samer Khalil Al-Atrush.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihen Laghmari in Tunis at jlaghmari@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.