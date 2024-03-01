(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Jain’s hedge fund hired former Brookfield portfolio manager Nitin Dewan as head of equity capital markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

As head of ECM, Dewan will focus on a strategy that involves trading blocks of stocks and shares allocated via initial public offerings and secondary issuance, the people said. He’ll start in April.

A representative for New York-based Jain Global declined to comment.

Jain, a former Millennium Management co-chief investment officer, has secured more than $3 billion of commitments in its anchor share class — roughly half of his goal — and made several senior hires ahead of the firm’s July trading debut.

Before 2019, when he joined Brookfield Hedge Solutions Advisors — which shuttered last year — Dewan worked at BlueMountain Capital Management and BlueMar Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.