Jain Global Slashes Target to as Low as $5 Billion Before Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Jain told investors his hedge fund now aims to debut with $5 billion to $6 billion — a target far below its earlier ambitions to start with as much as $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jain Global had originally hoped to top ExodusPoint Capital Management’s prior $8 billion launch, to become the largest-ever hedge fund startup.

A spokesperson for Jain Global declined to comment.

Jain has already slashed fees to make backing his fund more attractive, granting those who commit at least $250 million a discounted 10% performance fee indefinitely.

The firm has been 2024’s most anticipated launch, and the lowered expectations underscore how challenging fundraising has become for the industry. Jain —— who was co-chief investment officer at Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management — has spent months courting Middle East sovereign wealth funds and other large allocators of capital.

But investors have become more cautious after being burned by too much private equity exposure last year. It’s particularly tough for multistrategy funds, which posted middling returns last year and face scrutiny over high leverage and crowded trades.

If he raises $5 billion, Jain Global could still achieve one of the largest launches of 2024. That could rival a fund being launched by former Millennium senior trader Diego Megia, who’s on track to start his shop with as much as $5 billion — of which $3 billion is coming from Englander’s firm.

The Financial Times reported Jain Global’s new fund target earlier.

Jain is expected to launch his firm in July and has so far built a team of about 80 people.

