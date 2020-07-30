(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s capital delayed a plan to further relax social distancing measures after easing of some curbs last month sparked a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The city, which has already allowed offices, places of worship, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen with some limits, will extend a so-called transition phase until Aug. 13, Governor Anies Baswedan said at an online briefing in Jakarta Thursday. Offices, which have become a new source of infections, should operate at 50% of their capacity, he said.

Jakarta, home to more than 10 million people, has reemerged as the epicenter of infections in Indonesia where the disease has killed more than 5,000 people and infected about 106,000, official data show. With the virus outbreak showing no signs of easing, a nascent recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy may be derailed and hurt companies looking to restore operations to pre-pandemic levels.

The capital reported 397 new cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, official data showed Thursday. The number of confirmed cases have more than doubled to 20,969 since the administration allowed business activities to resume with the cumulative death toll reaching 817.

Authorities will step up a campaign to ensure public follows social distancing rules in the capital and violators will be fined, Baswedan said. A ban on reopening of movie theaters and indoor entertainment venues will remain, he said.

The pandemic has battered Indonesia’s economy, spurring policy makers into action with almost $50 billion in fiscal stimulus. President Joko Widodo has said the pandemic is having a bigger impact on the nation than the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago.

