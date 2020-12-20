(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s capital has extended its virus restrictions by another two weeks as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and to prevent any further spikes from the holiday season.

Jakarta, which is home to more than 10 million people, will keep capacity and operation limits for offices, restaurants and shopping malls under its so-called transition phase, according to a statement from the local government.

“We will monitor the mobility of the population and control it so that there is no transmission, both from outside to Jakarta and vice versa,” Governor Anies Baswedan said. “It is necessary for us, especially families in Jakarta to refrain from doing holiday activities outside the home, especially out of Jakarta.”

Jakarta remains the epicenter of Indonesia’s Covid-19 outbreak, with 163,111 cases in the capital as of Sunday, rising 13.3% over the last two weeks. The capital’s isolation beds are at 85% capacity, while rooms at intensive care units (ICU) are 80% full. The local government plans to add more than 7,000 beds and 1,000 ICU rooms, as well as boost its health workforce to battle the virus surge.

