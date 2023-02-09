(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of flights were canceled as inclement winter weather covered parts of Honshu, Japan’s main island, with snow in Tokyo.

ANA Holdings Inc. has halted 18 inbound and outbound flights at Tokyo, as well as at airports in Okayama and Hiroshima, disrupting travel for about 2,500 travelers, the carrier said Friday. Japan Airlines Co. canceled 32 flights at Haneda International Airport, impacting about 3,600 passengers.

Snow began falling mid-morning across the greater Tokyo metropolis, which has a population of 44.3 million and tends to be vulnerable to ice and snow conditions. Some trains were delayed.

The transportation ministry cautioned residents in the Kanto region, which encompasses Tokyo, to be wary of heavy snow in higher elevations, with low temperatures through the night increasing the risk of ice and slippery conditions into the weekend.

Both airlines warned that worsening weather throughout the day could cause more cancellations.

The government urged people to cooperate with delays and disruptions in transit, and to work from home if possible.

