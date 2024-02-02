(Bloomberg) -- Japan Airlines Co. expects a revenue loss of around ¥2 billion ($13.6 million) after last month’s fatal accident at Tokyo Haneda airport.

The incident — when a smaller De Havilland Canada Dash 8 collided with a much larger Airbus SE A350 operated by JAL, killing five of the six crew on the coast guard plane — shut a runway for several days, disrupting air traffic.

JAL said Friday the amount also includes losses incurred from having to take the A350 out of service.

All 379 people aboard JAL’s jetliner, which was just landing, were able to escape. Investigations are ongoing into the exact reasons behind the accident.

“We are compensating for the A350-900 with other planes, it was quite a big plane so we are having some supply issue,” JAL Chief Financial Officer Yuji Saito said during an earnings press conference in Tokyo.

He added the carrier hasn’t seen much of an impact on forward bookings, “although we were wary in the beginning.” JAL had said earlier it plans to book a ¥15 billion charge for losing the Airbus jet that burst into flames following the mishap.

The Japanese carrier also reported third-quarter income that beat average analyst estimates. Net income was ¥24.2 billion versus a forecast of ¥22 billion yen. Sales for the period were ¥428.4 billion yen.

