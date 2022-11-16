(Bloomberg) -- Jamaica’s government may sell a green bond in the next 18 months in what would be one of the first sales of sovereign sustainable debt in the region.

The government is considering issuance of both green bonds and so-called blue bonds, Matthew Samuda, Jamaica’s minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth, said in an interview at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt this week.

“It is something we are considering,” he said, adding the size of a potential green bond is still to be determined.

Green-bond sales by governments have slowed in 2022 after exponential growth in recent years, as the need for borrowing cools from the spike seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors have also turned more cautious given volatility following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ethical bonds under-performed conventional debt in a broad market sell-off.

Global issuance has totaled $81.6 billion this year compared to $92.3 billion in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Still, this year’s sales are more than four times what was raised through the securities in 2018.

In September, Barbados concluded a $50 million blue-bond sale to fund marine protection under a debt arrangement with The Nature Conservancy, a US non-profit. The previous year a similar arrangement worth $364 million was concluded between the TNC and Belize.

As part of its overall drive to protect its environmental resources Jamaica will announce new protected areas over the next year, Samuda said.

--With assistance from Neil Chatterjee.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.