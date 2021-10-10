James Bond Film Opens at No. 1 With $56 Million in Ticket Sales

(Bloomberg) -- “No Time to Die,” the newest James Bond movie, opened as the No. 1 film in North American theaters this weekend while falling short of the pandemic-era opening record set just last weekend.

The film, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions, generated $56 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. That’s well short of the $90 million debut last weekend of Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

The box office take for the latest British super spy picture was not as strong as some were predicting. Researcher Boxoffice Pro forecast $84 million. MGM said its own projections were for $55 million to $60 million.

Erik Lomis, president of distribution at United Artists Releasing, said that while the weekend gross for the new Bond film fell short of some estimates, it signals a return of older audiences to theaters.

“This is the first real movie that was served up for the adult audience in quite some time,” Lomis said in a phone interview.

He added that a company survey found that “No Time to Die” was the first movie seen in a theaters since the pandemic by 25% of the audience.

Americans are signaling they’re willing to go to theaters again as vaccination rates rise and Covid-19 cases decline.

Other October releases potentially giving theaters a boost include Universal’s “Halloween Kills” on Oct. 15 and “Dune,” from Warner Bros., the following week. “This is the month that the industry has really been waiting for,” said Gitesh Pandya, editor of BoxOfficeGuru.com. “You have not just one but multiple tentpole films on the calendar.”

“No Time to Die” is billed as the last Bond movie for Daniel Craig. It also stars Ana de Armas as a CIA agent who aids the spy, and Rami Malek as his newest villain. About 84% of critics recommended the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s the first Bond movie shot with an Imax widescreen camera. Its release in 4,407 locations domestically makes it the most widely distributed film of the pandemic.

Other pictures opening Friday had limited releases, according to Box Office Mojo. They include “South of Heaven,” a thriller starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly. About 40% of critics recommended the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

