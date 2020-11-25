James Bond May Be Delayed, but His Wristwatches Are Available Now

(Bloomberg) -- The release of the latest 007 movie, No Time to Die, already delayed to what would have been Wednesday, was pushed back yet again, to April 2021, a full year from its originally scheduled debut.

But the merchandise is right on schedule. As any die-hard fan of the British secret agent knows, James Bond doesn’t give up and he never says never—especially in the midst of gifting season.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig as 007 in his fifth, and supposedly last, outing as the fictional spy. We expect to see even more intense action scenes in this installment, more dramatic rescues and escapes, and plenty of steamy encounters—all served with the wit and charm of the MI6 agent.

The tools that British Secret Service quartermaster “Q” will develop to help Bond on his missions will be typically surprising in style and function. Even the watch on Bond’s wrist will be an all-new Omega.

Read More: Apple and Netflix Discussed Acquiring ‘Bond’ Movie for Streaming

In honor of the premiere we’d hoped would screen this week, here’s a look at watches of today inspired by the fictional character that look great, even if you’re not a secret superspy.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition

For 25 years, since the 1995 film Goldeneye, Omega has been the official Bond timepiece, thanks to a long-standing partnership with Eon Productions. For No Time to Die, Omega redeveloped a 300-meter diver’s watch. The first version of it premiered in the 1997 movie Tomorrow Never Dies and featured a detachable remote-controlled detonator.

Although we know the new 42mm Seamaster 007 edition is made out of lightweight grade 2 titanium, the secret function it has in next year’s movie has yet to be revealed. The lightweight watch, water resistant to 300 meters, is equipped with an aluminum bezel, a “tropical” colored dial, and a sleek Milanese mesh bracelet that underscores Bond’s love of luxury. $9,200

Hamilton PSR

The first time actor Roger Moore played Bond was in 1973’s Live and Let Die. In the opening scene, he glances at the time on is wrist while wearing a Hamilton Pulsar digital watch. (In subsequent scenes, he wears a Rolex.) Digital watches were all the rage, and the LED display was highly advanced.

This year Hamilton brought back the Pulsar in an updated Hamilton PSR version. It offers a hybrid display of time that mixes LCD (liquid crystal display) and OLED (organic light emitting diodes) for bold lighting in day and night condition—perfect for a Bond-loving adventurer. $745

TAG Heuer Connected Watch

In 1987, in The Living Daylights, Timothy Dalton’s Bond wore a TAG Heuer 200 meter professional dive watch. As everybody knows, when Bond is in a pinch, the more tricks he has up his sleeve, the better. Today’s superspy might opt for a TAG Heuer connected watch; it includes GPS, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and even a heart rate sensor. This version is crafted in black diamond-like carbon (DLC) grade 2 titanium for high-tech appeal and rugged durability. $2,350

Read More: 88 Holiday Gift Ideas That Declare Living Large the New Normal

Grand Seiko Mechanical Hi-Beat Triple Time Zone

The Seiko Moore wore in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me spat out a ticker tape message. The brand was also seen in For Your Eyes Only (1981) and Octopussy (1983).

Today, Bond most likely would prefer Seiko’s sibling brand, Grand Seiko, which boasts just a little more luxury. This Mechanical Hi-Beat watch offers high precision and displays the time in three zones—an important feature for those always on the go. The Lumibrite hands and indexes ensure easy readability in even your darkest moments. $6,800

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date

It was in 1963 that one of the most iconic Bond films, From Russia With Love, premiered. Sean Connery, the original Bond, wore a Rolex Submariner. He also wore a Rolex Submariner a year later in Goldfinger. What attracted Bond to Rolex then has probably only improved over time. Today, the company’s Oyster Perpetual Submariners are full of highly precise movements with high-tech materials inside and out.

This Submariner date watch, for instance, is fitted with a specific alloy inside that renders it antimagnetic, and the hands and markers glow brightly in the dark thanks to a proprietary Chromalight display. The watch is a certified Superlative Chronometer—meaning it’s one of the most accurate watches under the most extreme circumstances. What more could Bond need? $39,650

Breitling Top Time

In 1965’sThunderball, Connery donned a Breitling Top Time watch in certain scenes. It was the only time we witnessed a Breitling on Bond’s wrist on the big screen, and it was the only time that Q gave him a watch that doubled as a Geiger counter.

Earlier this year, Breitling reintroduced the Top Time in an updated version that may well become a cult watch thanks to its contemporary appeal. While it doesn’t offer a Geiger counter, it does offer countdown features thanks to a two-register chronograph. $4,990

Read More:Gifts to Keep Your Children Entertained (and Off Your Back) for Hours

Panerai Luminor Marina Fibratech

Another watch worn in a few early Bond movies, including You Only Live Twice (1967) and Diamonds Are Forever (1971), was Gruen, an important American brand of the era. Today, though, Bond would probably eschew such vintage mechanical pieces in favor of a brand that offers high-tech materials and deep-sea abilities, a brand like Panerai.

This recently released Luminor Marina watch is made of a high-tech composite material created using basalt mineral fibers. The material is 60% lighter than steel and 100% corrosion resistant, unheard of in the watch world. Bond regularly achieves the impossible—he might just want a watch that does the same. You might, too. $16,000

Pursuits, Bloomberg Pursuits: Sign Up for the Best Content, Delivered Weekly

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.