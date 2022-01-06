(Bloomberg) -- Australian building-products maker James Hardie Industries Plc removed Jack Truong as chief executive officer, saying employees had “raised concerns about his work-related interactions.”

An investigation into Truong’s conduct by the company’s board and a third-party consultant found that the CEO’s actions, “while not discriminatory, extensively and materially breached the James Hardie Code of Conduct,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

James Hardie named Harold Wiens, a nonexecutive director who has worked at 3M Co., as interim CEO. A search for a new permanent chief will begin immediately, the company said. Chairman Mike Hammes will serve as executive chairman during the search.

Truong became James Hardie’s CEO in February 2019 after the board identified the need for a strategic transformation, the company said. Truong couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The maker of fiber cement and fiber gypsum building products also said it would raise its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. It now expects adjusted net income of $605 million to $625 million, up from a prior range of $580 million to $600 million. James Hardie had adjusted net income of $458 million in fiscal 2021.

