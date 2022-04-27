(Bloomberg) -- A firm led by James Murdoch and a former head of Walt Disney India will invest 135 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in a venture backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as the fight for domination of the South Asian media market intensifies.

Bodhi Tree Systems will lead a group of investors to pour the cash into Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Ambani and Viacom Inc., the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday. A unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will invest another 16.5 billion rupees.

The partnership comes as Reliance is preparing to bid for broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League, the prized asset in cricket-crazy India, Bloomberg News reported last week. It will have to battle Amazon.com Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Sony Group Corp. and homegrown Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for the win.

Read: Amazon, Disney, Reliance Gird for $5 Billion Cricket Prize Fight

Reliance will transfer its over-the-top, or OTT, platform JioCinema to Viacom18 as part of the deal.

Bodhi Tree is a newly formed platform between Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former Asia president for Walt Disney. Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, is an investor.

