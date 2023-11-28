(Bloomberg) -- Six-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor is hosting a concert for President Joe Biden on Dec. 5 in Boston, according to an invitation seen by Bloomberg News, part of a fundraising push for the campaign ahead of a potential rematch with Donald Trump.

Taylor, 75, played at the White House last year for an event to celebrate Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden has been stepping up his money-raising in recent weeks. On Tuesday night, he is attending a fundraiser at the Colorado home of Tamara Totah Picache of Flatiron Venture Partners LLC, and Ken Picache, according to people familiar with the matter.

Other donors on the guest list for the Colorado event include prominent Democratic donor Douglas Phelps of the Public Interest Network, and Merle Chambers, a former oil and gas executive who founded Axem Resources Inc. and the Chambers Fund. Colorado Governor Jared Polis is also expected to attend, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden’s fundraising blitz comes after his reelection campaign announced that it and the Democratic National Committee had raised $71.3 million in the previous quarter. Biden had nearly $91 million in cash on hand, though his fundraising efforts fell short of Trump’s during the same period of his 2020 reelection campaign.

Biden’s trip to Colorado was originally scheduled for last month, but scrapped in the days after the attack on Israel and the resulting war in Gaza. Biden is slated to visit the Colorado factory of CS Wind Corp. — the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer — on Wednesday.

That factory is in the home district of Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, the hardline Colorado congresswoman who has generated headlines with a series of tawdry incidents and incendiary statements.

Biden has stepped up direct attacks on conservative lawmakers and Trump in recent days, following a series of polls showing the president trailing his predecessor and concerns about the president’s age. Biden, who turned 81 earlier this month, is the oldest US president in history. Trump is 77 years old.

At a White House event Monday, Biden criticized Trump for threatening to try again to repeal the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare.

A national survey of registered voters released by Emerson College last week gave Trump, the GOP primary frontrunner, a 47% to 43% edge in a hypothetical match-up with Biden. The president’s aides have dismissed recent polls showing him trailing, saying voters will rally to Biden in a two-man race.

