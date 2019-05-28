(Bloomberg) -- One of Wells Fargo & Co.’s biggest competitors isn’t impressed with the bank’s leadership transition.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was “irresponsible” for Wells Fargo to announce CEO Tim Sloan’s departure without a succession plan ready. Allen Parker, the bank’s general counsel, took over as interim CEO in March and a search for an outside executive is ongoing.

Sloan’s abrupt departure came days after he endured a congressional hearing and public criticism from regulators over the lender’s scandals. At the time of Sloan’s exit, no formal talks with possible successors had begun and a recruiting firm hadn’t even been selected to run the search.

“I’d be surprised if regulators wanted that to happen because it’s irresponsible,” Dimon said Tuesday at a banking conference in New York. Dimon said he had no knowledge of what led to Sloan’s exit.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michelle F. Davis in New York at mdavis194@bloomberg.net;Hannah Levitt in New York at hlevitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.