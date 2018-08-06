(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Jamie Dimon could write a book titled “The Art of the Yield” with the way he made his latest call on the $15 trillion Treasury market.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer, arguably the most influential private banker in the world, said on Saturday that people should be prepared to deal with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching 5 percent or higher. That’s a splashy headline, but also a master class in making a prediction with enough wiggle room that he saves face when the forecast most likely doesn’t pan out.

His explanation conspicuously lacks specifics about how the 10-year yield could rise to the highest level since 2007, and also above every forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts that extends through the end of 2020. He doesn’t give odds of this happening, either, only that “it’s a higher probability than most people think.”

“I think rates should be 4 percent today,” he said at the Aspen Institute’s 25th Annual Summer Celebration Gala. That’s nice, but they’re not. Certainly, higher yields would be better for JPMorgan’s bottom line. My colleague Stephen Gandel last week explained how banks are profiting even as the U.S. yield curve is flattening.

Bank investors have been worried that the flattening of the yield curve, which measures the difference between short-term and long-term rates, would squeeze bank profits. And as the Fed raises interest rates, the curve will most likely get even flatter. Dimon said not to worry. His bank, he said, absent a recession, would make a lot more money from higher interest rates regardless of the yield curve. Indeed, JPMorgan’s deposit income is $17.4 billion more than it was making annually in late 2016. The extra income that it is paying depositors has increased only $3.8 billion over the same period.

And on the topic of recession, Dimon said that the current bull market in equities could “actually go for two or three more years,” another development that would help his bank’s profits. Never mind that the S&P 500 Index hasn’t toppled its record set in January.

And that still doesn’t explain 5 percent. You could forgive Dimon and others for excitedly predicting that the 10-year yield would reach 4 percent in May after it just broke through 3 percent for the first time since 2014. After all, markets love round numbers. And the yield did rise from 2 percent in September to 3 percent by late April. What’s another 1 percentage point?

A lot, it turns out. The 10-year yield again failed to sustain a breach of 3 percent last week, even in the face of a humming U.S. economy and a surge in Treasury borrowing. That next percentage point is going to be tough, to say nothing of another two.

Certainly, there’s an argument that unprecedented monetary stimulus by global central banks is keeping sovereign interest rates artificially low. And as they pare back on easing, yields should return to loftier levels. That’s a view shared by Bob Michele, head of global fixed income, currency and commodities at JPMorgan Asset Management, among others.

But that process will be slow — at least much more gradual than some traders expected earlier this year — and by the time they start tightening in earnest, the bull market’s time may be up. It would seem that if any time was right for a 5 percent yield, it might be 2020 or 2021, which aligns with Dimon’s thinking about the bull market’s run. (Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital’s chief investment officer, said in June that the market is “right on track” for a 6 percent 10-year yield around the same time.)

Even then, the math doesn’t quite add up. The median forecast among Federal Reserve officials is for a fed funds rate of 3.375 percent by the end of 2020. Over the past year, the widest spread between that rate and the 10-year Treasury yield has been 1.45 percentage points. Putting those two together, that still leaves the benchmark about 25 basis points shy of 5 percent. And that comes with its own set of assumptions — as the Fed has raised rates, the yield curve has relentlessly flattened. There’s no guarantee that 10-year yields would remain higher than the Fed’s benchmark.

If Dimon has some deeper insight into how U.S. yields could soar from here, bond traders would certainly love to hear it. Speculators would stand to reap enormous profits, given that they’ve recently built up a record net short position in 10-year Treasury futures.

But simply saying yields should be higher is a stale argument that they’ve heard one too many times.

