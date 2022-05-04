(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve should have moved quicker to raise rates as inflation hits the world economy.

“We’re a little late,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television in London. “The sooner they move the better.”

He said there was a 33% chance of the Federal Reserve’s actions leading to a soft landing for the U.S. economy and a third chance of a mild recession.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is poised to unleash the U.S. central bank’s most aggressive action to battle inflation in decades. The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise interest rates by a half point at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, its largest hike since 2000, and also announce plans to reduce the size of its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

