JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said trade wars triggered by the Trump administration’s tariff policies could stifle economic growth, reiterating comments he made when the bank reported earnings earlier this month.

“If you do another US$200 billion of tariffs and this national security thing about cars, I think that you’re getting pretty close to reversing some of the benefits you’ve seen in the economy,” Dimon said Thursday in an interview published Monday on CNN’s website.

