(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley could be a good alternative to Donald Trump.

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley too,” the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit. “Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump.”

Haley on Tuesday won the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity Action, the political network with close ties to billionaire Charles Koch. The backing added to momentum the former United Nations ambassador has been building in recent weeks in her efforts to become voters’ main alternative to former President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. Haley is now in third place, behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls.

Still, Dimon said he worked with Trump when he was president, and will do so with whoever ends up winning the next presidential election.

“I’m not taking myself off the playing field,” he said.

Dimon, the longest-serving CEO of a big US bank, has run JPMorgan for almost 18 years, building it into the country’s biggest and most profitable lender. The 67-year-old has long quipped that he plans to stay in his role for five more years, no matter when asked.

During the wide-ranging discussion at the DealBook Summit, Dimon said JPMorgan’s board meets without him present to discuss the company’s succession plans — and has long done so. He also outlined his latest views on China.

“I’m not afraid of China — I think we should engage exactly the way the administration is doing it today, and I think it’s good for an American bank to be there to help multinationals around the world and China with their own development if it makes sense,” Dimon said. “If the American government makes me leave China, I’m leaving China. It doesn’t matter what I think or don’t think.”

