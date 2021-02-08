Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group

FOCUS: North American stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

As we move through earnings season, its clear companies have adjusted to life with COVID and will be more efficient as we look towards the end of the pandemic. The recent barrage of successful vaccine results is our D-day; that marks the turning point in the fight against COVID-19. It is starting to feel like the war has been won despite continued front line fighting. We are positioned for a re-opening of the economy, increasing our exposure to cyclical companies in the industrial, automotive, commodity, financial and retail sectors. Technology should continue to drive the markets with growth rates accelerating post-pandemic as evidenced by the FAANGM-stocks that generate outstanding results, in our opinion. Valuations appear high at first glance but we believe earnings for cyclical companies will surprise to the upside.

TOP PICKS

Jamie Murray's Top Picks Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group discusses his top picks: Microsoft, Adyen and Cameco.

Adyen (ADYEY OTC)

Adyen is a payment processor with a superior single code platform that simplifies the payment flow for large multinational retailers. Globally, the payment network consists of consolidated legacy systems and local operators, which makes seamless reporting and payment management difficult. Adyen simplifies this process tremendously and has major clients like eBay and Nike. Adyen is making a push into North America and we expect additional business wins in 2021. Adyen offers a rare combination of strong revenue growth and high free cash flow margins, with sales expected to grow four-fold over the next five years and free cash flow margins exceeding 40 per cent. The valuation is very high due to the aforementioned factors but with a long term outlook but we believe the share could double over the next five years.

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Microsoft’s success in cloud computing was evident in the most recent quarter, with Azure cloud revenue re-accelerating to a 48 per cent growth rate despite annualized revenue in excess of US$25B. Surveys of chief information officers, the key spenders of corporate IT dollars, continue to point to Microsoft taking increased share over the next three years. We see a long runway for growth as Office365, Xbox, and LinkedIn provide additional long term growth. We believe the company can generate US$10 per share in FY23 in EPS, which provides a target price of $300 per share.

Cameco (CCO TSX)

Cameco is a uranium producer operating in Saskatchewan. The uranium market has been challenged since the 2011 Fukushima disaster and the phase-out of nuclear power in Germany, which led to years of uranium oversupply. However, it appears the market is turning with increased electrification and decarbonization efforts. Nuclear power is an excellent supply for carbon-free baseload power and Cameco sees 700 million pounds of new contract demand over the next decade. From 2001 to 2007, the contract uranium price increased 10x to $95/lb. With limited investment in new uranium production over the past five years, supply is decreasing. As 55 new nuclear power plants are being built worldwide, we’re betting on a strengthening market in the mid-term.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ADYEY OTC Y Y Y MSFT NASD Y Y Y CCO TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: February 11, 2020

Jamie Murray's Past Picks Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group, discusses his past picks: Broadcom, Facebook and Pfizer.

BROADCOM (AVGO NASD)

Then: $320.16

Now: $466.95

Return: 46%

Total return: 52%

FACEBOOK (FB NASD)

Then: $207.19

Now: $269.26

Return: 30%

Total return: 30%

PFIZER (PFE NYSE)

We partially sold our Pfizer position in March 2020 as we found better values through the steep market sell off. We fully exited the position in Nov at $41 as the shares rallied on its vaccine results.

Then: $38.09

Now: $34.78

Return: -4%

Total return: 1%

Total return average: 28%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AVGO NASD Y Y Y FB NASD Y Y Y PFE NYSE N N N

TWITTER: @murray_wealth

PERSONAL TWITTER: @MWG_Jamie

WEBSITE: murraywealthgroup.com