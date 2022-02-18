MARKET OUTLOOK:

The current economic situation presents a dilemma to western world central banks, treasury and financial ministries. Quantitative easing, along with employment benefits, have been amazing at mitigating the economic effects of the COVID shutdowns. This, though, has kept consumer spending at high levels, which has led to significant shortages of many goods from COVID-prevention measures.

The move to a virtual world has unleashed a massive bout of productivity that has lifted GDP to new highs, but this has been accompanied by an outbreak of inflation which was initially dismissed as transitory, but with the continuing pandemic and further shutdowns, has continued to rise to the point where it is now moving to the top of economic discussions.

The normal policy measures for inflation are monetary tightening and higher administered interest rates, but this is the exact opposite of quantitative easing and presents a quandary for the central bankers.

The U.S. Fed has been committed to slowing quantitative easing, which entails the central bank buying massive amounts of bonds on the open markets. The problem is they are still buying bonds but not as many as before, and they also want to “normalize” interest rates, which means getting the central bank rate back to above 2 per cent.

This is a massive reversal for institutions that generally need to move policy changes slowly and only move quickly when a genuine crisis is at hand. We believe increased investment in automation and a massive supply-side response will help turn the inflation narrative in the medium term but expect volatility in the interim.





TOP PICKS:

Jamie Murray's Top Picks Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group, discusses his top picks: Aon PLC, Air Canada, and Docebo.

AON PLC (AON NYSE)

Aon is a global insurance broker with operations in risk, health, retirement and re-insurance. The shares have performed well since mid-2021 after regulators blocked a proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson, removing an overhang and shifting investor attention back to its strong business performance.

Insurance brokerages are great businesses. Brokers are paid a commission on premiums, which tend to rise over time. As well, the business is scalable with additional revenue coming at very high margins.

Aon has a stellar history of increasing revenue and margins while maintaining high return on equity and return on invested capital ratios.

Over the past decade, the company reduced its share count by 34 per cent. At 21x 2022 P/E, we believe Aon represents a strong portfolio pillar in periods of volatility. Aon should trade back to its high of $320 and beyond as it executes its strategy.



Air Canada (AC TSX)

We believe the world is ready to travel again with the developed world reaching herd immunity. COVID-19 is not the first pandemic and it won’t be the last, yet global passenger travel has shown a relentless trend higher over the past two decades.

Air Canada will emerge with a more efficient fleet, a decent balance sheet that provides deleveraging opportunities and a customer base that is itching to return to travel.

There is some risk from newer low-cost entrants but Air Canada should also benefit from a return of cross-continental travel. We expect financial performance to reach 2019 in 2024 which could translate into a $40 per share target price.



Docebo (DCBO TSX)

Docebo is Canadian software platform that checks all the boxes when it comes to software growth. The company sells a cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) product that leads industry and helps companies track and manage both employee and customer training.

We believe growth will remain strong as Docebo continues to grow in the enterprise market, which looks to be holding strong versus consumer-focused internet companies.

Deal size has continued to increase, renewal rates are strong and gross margins of 80 per cent are in line with other best-of-breed software companies.

The company is focused on reinvesting into marketing and product development thus we don’t expect earnings growth to ramp quickly but the long-term opportunity remains strong. We believe there is upside to $90 per share in the next 18 months.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AON NYSE Y Y Y AC TSX Y Y Y DCBO TSX Y Y Y





PAST PICKS: February 8, 2021

Jamie Murray's Past Picks Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group, discusses his past picks: Adyen, Microsoft, and Cameco Corp.

Adyen (ADYEY OTC)

Then: $22.92

Now: $21.02

Return: -8%

Total Return: -8%

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Then: $242.47

Now: $290.19

Return: 20%

Total Return: 20%

Cameco (CCO TSX)

Then: $18.78

Now: $26.48

Return: 41%

Total Return: 42%

Total Return Average: 18%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ADYEY OTC Y Y Y MSFT NASD Y Y Y CCO TSX N N N







