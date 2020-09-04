Jamie Murray, portfolio manager and head of research at Murray Wealth Group

Focus: North American equities

We believe markets will continue to be bifurcated in the short term with stay-at-home equities like technology, home improvement and healthcare seeing strength while cyclicals (industrials, travel and financials) remain volatile until COVID-19 concerns abate. The market could see a big shift in sentiment at that time, with heavy repositioning into cyclicals which typically perform well in the early stages of a recovery. An elevated VIX (currently at the 28 to 32 range) is indicating that the market is not out of the woods yet and there will be additional chances to build positions in names to own for the long term. Stay invested in reasonable priced mega-cap internet technology and build positions in strong franchise cyclicals that will benefit from a rebounding economy and weakened competitors.



Aon (AON NYSE) - Last purchased at US$193.55

Aon is global Insurance broker and business consultant. The company offers a broad range of solutions, such as risk, retirement, health & benefits, and re-insurance, aimed at large businesses. These business lines rely strongly on proprietary data and subject knowledge expertise, and are difficult to disrupt. Insurance brokers enjoy high retention rates (90 per cent plus) without needing to take on the risk of underwriting or employing regulatory capital; organic growth occurs at very high incremental margins. Aon has increased its free cash flow margin increase to 19.1 per cent from 8.2 per cent in 2010, along with a similar improvement in return on capital metrics. Aon (the number two player in the industry after Marsh & McLennan) is in the process of acquiring the number three player, Willis Towers Watson, to create the industry’s largest broker. We believe the additional scale and synergies should prove significantly accretive to Aon’s EPS. Valuation is not undaunting at 19 times P/E and 5.5 per cent free cash flow yield on 2021 forecasts.

Tyler Technologies (TYL NYSE) - Last purchased at US$338.58.

Tyler provides municipal and state government software in verticals such as financial management, courts & judicial services, record keeping and education. Tyler’s cloud-based solutions are much more dynamic than legacy software systems built in the 1980s and 1990s. As governments look to modernize systems and empower public services, Tyler should see strong demand. The company estimates that its systems represent about 6 per cent of the installed base and up to 70 per cent of existing systems are candidates for replacement. The company is also an active acquirer, completing 11 tuck-in acquisitions in the past three years. Governments make great customers because they are always in business and Tyler’s recurring revenue model should sustain growth for years to come. The company trades at a 1.9 per cent free cash flow yield, that we believe can growth 15 per cent per year.

Gibson Energy (GEI TSX) - Last purchased at $18.24.

Gibson is an energy infrastructure company with operations mostly in Western Canada. The company is best positioned to gather and store oil at the Hardisty Terminal, a major oil sands delivery hub which will provide Gibson additional growth opportunities in the mid-term. Its cash flow quality is very strong with 80 per cent infrastructure and an under-levered balance sheet. It also runs a marketing team that has consistently delivered profit even through a volatile oil products market. It all points to higher dividends at a 5.5 per cent yield as the starting point.



PAST PICKS: August 19, 2019

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Then: US$1,816.12

Now: US$3,252.85

Return: 79%

Total Return: 79%

Airbus (EADSY OTC)

Then: US$34.46

Now: US$20.82

Return: -40%

Total Return: -40%

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG NASD)

Then: US$495.50

Now: US$736.95

Return: 49%

Total Return: 49%

Total return average: 29%



