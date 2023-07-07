(Bloomberg) -- Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, the Democratic firebrand and constitutional law professor who led Donald Trump’s second impeachment, announced late Friday that he would forgo a run for Senate and seek reelection, citing ongoing risks to US democracy.

In normal times, Raskin said in a statement, he would likely have become a candidate to replace Senator Ben Cardin, a fellow Democrat who is retiring.

“We are still in the fight of our lives for democratic institutions, freedom and basic social progress in America as well as human rights and opportunity for people all over the world,” Raskin said. “I cannot walk away from the center of this fight in the people’s House and in the country.”

He added that he would mobilize volunteers and seek to raise money to secure Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, also saying he looked forward to serving as chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee after the 2024 elections.

Raskin, 60, announced in April that after a bout with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, his doctors had declared the cancer in remission after chemotherapy.

Declared Senate candidates in the race include Democrats Angela Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive; Representative David Trone, a co-founder of the retailer Total Wine & More; and Will Jawando, a Montgomery County councilman.

A Raskin run could have resulted in many more millions being spent on a primary for a seat Democrats are heavily favored to win.

Republicans had sought to recruit Larry Hogan, a popular governor who left office early this year. But he declined to run.

