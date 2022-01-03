(Bloomberg) -- Capitol Police, federal and local agencies are beefing up security at the U.S. Capitol complex ahead of this week’s anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection even as the Department of Homeland Security finds no “specific or credible” threats.

The plans at the Capitol include boosting on-site police presence and monitoring area traffic as Democrats hold high-profile events to commemorate the day, people familiar with the planning said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Monday that the agency doesn’t have information indicating “any specific or credible threats related to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6th” but continues to monitor the situation.

“Since the violent events one year ago, DHS has enhanced its ability to detect, analyze, and respond to threats,” according to the statement.

A U.S. Park Police spokesman didn’t immediately respond for comment on any permits sought through that agency for events at other areas near the Capitol.

Few other details of security precautions were available as of early Monday afternoon, beyond confirmation by multiple people that the added police power will be significant and visible. No numbers of officers were provided.

Joint agency planning for the Jan. 6 anniversary security between Capitol Police and other agencies has been underway since before Christmas, according to one official involved; additional planning meetings will continue through the week.

The Senate is scheduled to be in session, while the House isn’t. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some other House members have scheduled events at the Capitol on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary.

House Democrats have been told they will receive a virtual briefing on Jan. 6 preparations Tuesday from House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker and the Capitol Police chief, J. Thomas Manger. That briefing will also include discussion of updated health concerns and protocols tied to surging Covid-19 cases.

