(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol is considering a second televised hearing next week, this one in prime time on Thursday, people familiar with the planning said.

Those people did not provide a specific topic, or say whether the tentative hearing, which would be the committee’s eighth since June, would be its last one until a late August or September presentation of a report on its findings.

The committee has not officially announced plans for a Thursday hearing and a spokesman would not confirm one is scheduled.

The panel has scheduled a daytime hearing for Tuesday, with a focus on activities of far-right fringe groups such as the the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers who entered the Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College certification.

Panel members previously have described plans for a final hearing to focus on 187 minutes it took then-President Donald Trump to tell rioters to leave the Capitol grounds and go home that day.

Committee member Jamie Raskin said Wednesday night during an online Lincoln Project forum the panel is also set to outline efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes from a handful of states that gave Joe Biden his election victory. Pence, who was the presiding officer of that congressional certification process, ultimately refused to do so on Jan. 6, 2021.

