(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol abruptly postponed a public hearing set for Wednesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to hit Tampa Bay and other areas of Florida’s western coast.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” the panel’s leaders said in a statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

No witnesses had been announced, but all nine committee members were to make presentations, in what Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s chairman, has said could be the final public session of the panel.

