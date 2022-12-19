(Bloomberg) -- The US House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot released the executive summary of its report on its findings.

The committee voted unanimously on Monday recommend that former President Donald Trump be prosecuted for his role in the attack, including for insurrection. It’s the first ever such referral of a former president and could add pressure to the Department of Justice and the special counsel Attorney General Merrick Garland has named to oversee the case, though it does not require the DOJ to prosecute Trump. At the hearing, the committee also voted to adopt the final version of its report on the investigation.

Read the executive summary of the report, released on Monday:

The full report is expected to be released to the public later this week.

