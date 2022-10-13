(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol voted to subpoena Donald Trump, a dramatic challenge to a former president just weeks before Republicans and Democrats face off in an election that will determine control of Congress.

The committee, in a unanimous vote on Thursday, agreed to demand documents and testimony from Trump about his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

A subpoena likely wouldn’t force immediate testimony from Trump, who has a record of using extensive maneuvers to delay legal proceedings. But it’s an escalation of the committee’s demands to hold Trump accountable for his actions surrounding the assault.

The action opens a new legal conflict for Trump less than a month before US midterm elections, heightening attention to passionate divisions over his legacy as early balloting gets underway and Trump nears a decision on launching a campaign to return to the White House.

Minutes before the committee vote, the US Supreme Court dealt Trump a defeat in his fight over records the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. The court refused to reinstate a special master’s authority to review a key set of documents with classified markings.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is weighing whether to charge Trump with mishandling classified documents in that case, while state authorities in Georgia and New York pursue other investigations of Trump and his associates.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson invoked law enforcement personnel injured defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in demanding that Trump testify under oath on his role in events surrounding the assault.

“He is required to answer for his actions. He is required to answer for those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy,” Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said during Thursday’s hearing. “He’s required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power.”

There is precedent for a congressional committee issuing a subpoena to a former president. The House Committee on Un-American Activities subpoenaed former President Harry Truman in 1953. Truman refused to comply and the committee didn’t try to enforce the subpoena.

Biden Forsees ‘Real Change’

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich dismissed the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena as “partisan theatrics,” and the former president posted on his Truth Social platform that the committee is a “giant scam” and could have asked him to testify months ago.

On Friday, Trump posted a response addressed to Thompson that didn’t say whether he’d comply with the subpoena and instead complained that the committee didn’t investigate claims of election fraud and “perpetuated a show trial.”

President Joe Biden, after being introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a Los Angeles Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, praised her along with Thompson and Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, for the panel’s work.

“I think we’re going to see some real change as a consequence of the work of the committee,” Biden said.

He added that “Liz Cheney and I agree on virtually nothing in terms of substance, no I mean it sincerely, but they used to be like that all the time, we got along. I used to fight like hell in the United States Senate with very conservative Republicans, who were honorable people, had a very different view. Look what’s happened.”

Committee member Jamie Raskin said after the vote that he didn’t want to anticipate a possible court fight with Trump or preview questions he would like to ask. He said they hope “the former president would just come forward and tell the truth.”

The subpoena capped what may be the last in a series of nine televised hearings by the House panel that featured startling testimony on Trump’s final months in office and searing video of violence inside the Capitol building.

Former Trump administration officials described a vindictive and erratic president who shattered his plate when his attorney general wouldn’t back up claims the election was stolen, disregarded warnings protesters were armed when he urged them on to the Capitol and was unmoved when his own vice president was in danger.

On Thursday, the panel showed previously unreleased video of House and Senate leaders in safe rooms at the Capitol asking for assistance from governors, Vice President Mike Pence, the Maryland National Guard and the Department of Defense to stop the violence.

In one video, an aide told Pelosi that House members trapped on the chamber floor were putting on tear gas masks. Pelosi looked to Representative Jim Clyburn and asked: “Can you believe it?”

Dramatic Video

In another, Pelosi said it was going to take some time to clean up the “poopoo that they’re making all over both literally and figuratively,” after hearing reports of protesters defecating and ransacking offices.

Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, put forward the resolution to subpoena Trump. She has been one of his most persistent and vocal critics following the Capitol insurrection, a stance that cost her a Republican leadership post and her seat as Wyoming’s lone representative in the House.

Following her primary defeat, Cheney called on Americans to unite across party lines to keep Trump from winning the White House again.

“The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man: Donald Trump, who many others followed,” Cheney said at the opening of the hearing. “None of this would have happened without him.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, the panel’s other Republican, said the evidence shows Trump was personally involved in a coordinated “multi part plan to ensure he stayed in power,” including trying to convince Americans that he didn’t lose.

A legal fight over the subpoena could take years to play out, implicating largely untested questions of presidential and post-White House immunity.

Any subpoena issued by the committee will expire at the end of the congressional term. If Republicans take control of the House in the midterms, that would likely end the committee’s work when this year’s congressional session concludes.

“It is a very symbolic move,” said Lisa Kern Griffin, a professor at Duke University School of Law who has taught on the presidency and criminal probes. “Subpoenaing him is a gesture, it will not result in any testimony from the former president.”

Cheney said that there’s also evidence for multiple criminal referrals to the Justice Department, and that the committee will make decisions about those in the coming weeks.

She specifically mentioned Trump adviser Roger Stone, General Mike Flynn, lawyer John Eastman, Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as people who may be concealing additional information.

