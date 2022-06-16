(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the panel investigating the storming of the US Capitol said the committee plans to ask the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to answer questions about her involvement in plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel plans to invite Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be interviewed “at some point,” the chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, told reporters on Thursday.

Email correspondence from then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman that the panel recently obtained shows she was in contact with the attorney and her efforts to prevent Joe Biden from taking office were more extensive than previously known, the Washington Post reported, citing people involved in the probe.

The committee’s Republican vice chair, Liz Cheney, agrees Ginni Thomas should be called for questions, an aide said.

The panel is focusing in a public hearing Thursday on the Donald Trump’s campaign to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to use his position as presiding offer to block congressional certification of Biden’s election win. Eastman played a key role in the efforts to persuade Pence to carry out the plan.

A federal judge last week ordered Eastman to turn over more than 100 documents to the committee.

Thomas also sent emails to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Arizona lawmakers encouraging them to help overturn the election, the Post reported.

