(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol will share 20 transcripts from its witness interviews with the Department of Justice, the chairman of the committee told reporters Friday.

The move is the latest sign that the criminal investigation into former Trump administration officials and Trump associates for their role in the 2021 Capitol riot is heating up.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said he believes the transcripts involve “persons of interest” that the DOJ may be considering bringing criminal charges against for their alleged role in orchestrating or failing to respond to the violent riot which threatened to disrupt the official counting of the 2020 election results.

“I am not certain who the 20 will be,” Thompson said. “I would generally say they would probably be persons of interest.”

He said DOJ initially was interested in the issue of former President Donald Trump and his associates working to establish fake electors in the 2020 count and the committee entered into negotiations about which transcripts and when they would be turned over.

“We have no plans to share additional transcripts at this time,” said a committee spokesman, Tim Mulvey. He said the committee is not naming which witness transcripts are being turned over. The committee says it has interviewed or deposed more than 1,000 people.

Committee member Jamie Raskin said the committee will do its duty to assist any criminal investigation and said he imagines Trump’s name keeps coming up for Justice investigators since he was “at the center” of Jan 6 events.

“We have been able to assemble a pretty detailed record on the assault on democracy despite all the lapses in memory that keep taking place,” said Raskin.

Raskin said the committee is determined to get to bottom of missing text messages of Secret Service agents from Jan. 6 as well as other alleged missing messages from Homeland Security officials.

“I just don’t know why everybody’s texts and emails are suddenly disappearing so I assume it is not just a technological problem,” he said.

The committee this week interviewed former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and he offered his analysis of the role of the chief of staff in the White House, Thompson said.

“I was told he was forthright in offering his opinion,” he said.

Thompson reacted to a statement earlier in the day by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he did not recall talking to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson testified under oath that McCarthy reacted angrily on the phone with her after Trump urged his supporters to come to the Capitol.

Thompson said he has no reason to doubt Hutchinson since she was under oath but said phone records could be obtained to determine whether a call was made.

