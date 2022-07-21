(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction as an armed mob attacked the US Capitol will be the focus of a second prime-time hearing Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

The panel’s eighth hearing since June 9 starts at 8 p.m. and is intended to be the capper of that series. Committee members say additional hearings could be scheduled in coming months as witnesses come forward and release of a final report is being pushed back.

Here are five things to look for Thursday, where panel member Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat, says the committee will present “pretty much minute by minute” their case for why Trump was derelict of duty on Jan. 6.

Insider Accounts:

Look for first-person narratives from those inside the West Wing of the White House about what Trump was doing during the attack, and efforts to get him to act sooner and more decisively.

Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration who resigned after the assault, and Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy press secretary, will be live witnesses.

But the committee also has video testimony from other key players there that day. Expect a heavy dose of former White House Chief Counsel Pat Cipollone -- who has called Trump’s actions that day a “dereliction of duty” -- and perhaps glimpses again of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. There also is footage of Pence’s national security adviser, retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg.

Watch for references again to a testy telephone call with Trump from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

Secret Service Texts:

An elephant in the room will be the ongoing controversy over missing or deleted Secret Service texts from Jan. 6 and the day before. Look for how and when the committee will raise this issue, and underscore how important that material might be.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified earlier that she’d been told Trump sought to redirect the presidential vehicle toward the Capitol following his speech near the White House on Jan. 6.

There have also been reports that Pence was concerned about the Secret Service’s response to the riot and that he declined agents’ urgings to leave the Capitol where he was still presiding over the counting of electoral votes and certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Tweet About Pence

Expect to hear about how even those in the White House were disappointed, even angered, when Trump finally did take some action -- a tweet at 2:24 p.m -- only to read what was a complaint that Pence did not have the “courage” to reject the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Pottinger, who has already been on tape in an earlier committee hearing, recalled that he knew when reading that tweet he would resign from the White House.

Who Called National Guard?

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said in the opening hearing that Trump did not call the Defense secretary on Jan. 6, or speak to his attorney general or the Department of Homeland Security. Look for the committee to explore that deeply.

“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and deploy law enforcement assets,” Cheney said. “But Mike Pence did each of those things.”

In that same hearing, video was played of General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying he took two or three calls from Pence to deploy, “Very direct. Not ambiguous,” and “very animated.”

Multiple Takes:

Look for the committee to emphasize how, even when Trump did issue a video to supporters to leave the Capitol, he repeated his fraudulent claim that the election was stolen.

“Go home, we love you, you’re very special,” Trump said in the video.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson has said it took Trump, a former reality TV personality, six takes to record the message.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.