(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters has postponed the hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The panel, which is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, did not provide any reason for the postponement, announced early Tuesday, saying only more details will follow.

The next hearing, the third in a series, will occur on Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s hearing was to focus on alleged pressure placed on Justice Department officials by former President Donald Trump to convince state election officials to reconsider and recalibrate results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a short announcement about the postponing of Wednesday’s hearing, the committee said more details would soon be released. It plans to hold seven hearings in all in June.

