(Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 committee resumes its public hearings Thursday with a session focused on Donald Trump’s campaign to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Pence won’t be at the hearing. Witnesses scheduled to testify live include Greg Jacob, who was Pence’s chief counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative former federal appeals court judge, both of whom advised Pence he had no legal authority to block or delay the certification. The panel will also present video excerpts from depositions by others, including Marc Short, who was Pence’s chief of staff.

Key Developments

How Trump Pressured Pence Is Focus as Jan. 6 Hearings Resume

Made-for-TV Hearings by Jan. 6 Panel Borrow a Page From Netflix

Murphy Challenges Loudermilk on Constituent Tour

Questions continue to be raised about a tour Representative Barry Loudermilk arranged of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5 and whether participants were “casing” the building for the next day’s assault.

The committee has asked Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, for information about the tour, conducted when the building was closed to the public, but he has refused to appear. Security footage shows some of the people taking photographs during their visit.

“Usually people don’t take pictures of stairwells, exits, security check points,” Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, told David Westin for Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. “If he has nothing to hide, I think he should be willing to talk to the committee.”

Loudermilk, in a tweet, said, “As Capitol Police confirmed, nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.