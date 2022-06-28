(Bloomberg) -- The normally well-scripted Jan. 6 committee convened a hearing on short notice Tuesday, recalling members who had gone home during a Congressional break.

Cassidy Hutchison, an aide to President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was scheduled to testify. She has given videotaped depositions, excerpts of which have been played in prior hearings. Her appearance was kept under wraps by the committee, citing an urgency tied to new evidence and security concerns.

Key Developments:

‘Things Might Get Real, Real Bad,’ Meadows Warned (1:20 p.m.)

Hutchinson said she spoke with Rudy Giuliani on Jan. 2 and he said they were going to go to the Capitol on January 6th and that it was going to be “a great day.” Hutchinson brought it up to Meadows later, and he warned her, “things might get real, real bad on January 6th.”

Hutchinson recalled Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe separately told her that Trump’s actions during the post-election period “could spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous.”

Hutchinson said that night following the conversations was the first time she felt “scared” about what might happen on January 6th.

Hutchinson to Testify on ‘Cross-Cutting” Topics (1:11 p.m.)

Hutchinson arrived at the hearing with her new lawyer, Jody Hunt, a senior counsel at the law firm Alston and Bird LLP, as panel members stressed the her proximity to Meadows and Trump at the White House.

“Mr. Meadows and I were in contact pretty much throughout every day consistently,” she said.

Representative Liz Cheney said the committee is departing from the format it has been using for the hearing because her “testimony touches on several important and cross-cutting topics.”

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said she has “first-hand details on what transpired in the office of the White House chief of staff.”

