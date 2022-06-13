Jan. 6 Latest: Trump Campaign Chief to Be on Tape in Late Switch

(Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 committee plans to resume its public hearings Monday with a session focused on Donald Trump’s culpability in the 2021 storming of the US Capitol, seeking to make the case that he kept pushing his stolen-election claim knowing it wasn’t true.

Witnesses scheduled for Monday include Byung J. Pak, who resigned as an Atlanta-based US Attorney on Jan. 4, 2021. Also on Monday’s witness list are Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor, election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.

The session is the second of seven planned by the panel this month.

Key Developments

Trump Campaign Manager to Miss Hearing (9:45 a.m.)

Bill Stepien, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager, will not testify as scheduled Monday before the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol due to a family emergency.

A committee official said Stepien’s wife is in labor and the panel will use video clips from his interview instead. “His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record,” the panel said in a statement.

The committee’s 10 a.m. scheduled hearing start will be delayed for 30 to 45 minutes. Stepien was one of five witnesses listed for the hearing.

