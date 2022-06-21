(Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 committee resumes its hearings Tuesday with a focus on Donald Trump’s campaign to pressure state officials to overturn 2020 election results, concentrating on extraordinary efforts in Georgia and Arizona.

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his top deputy, Gabriel Sterling, who received an infamous hour-long call from Trump demanding that they “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Joe Biden in the state, will testify live.

Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers also will testify live on pressure from Trump and Rudy Giuliani to get the state legislature to retroactively override voters’ presidential pick. Bowers was one of five recipients this year of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his resistance. So was another witness scheduled to testify, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, who received death threats and racist taunts after Trump falsely accused her and her mother of rigging the election with “suitcases” of ballots. State and federal investigators disproved the allegations.

Key developments:

Trump Pressure on State Officials Is in Spotlight (12:30 p.m.)

Potentially illegal threats Trump made in a widely reported call to Raffensperger four days before the Capitol insurrection are likely to be a focus of the hearing. Audio of the conversation was leaked shortly afterward.

Raffensperger wrote in a memoir published last year that he perceived as threats warnings from Trump about the perils of resisting the former president. During the call, Trump told Raffensperger that it was “very dangerous” to hold news conferences telling the public investigations hadn’t turned up any reason to change the vote result in Georgia.

“I felt then -- and still believe today -- that this was a threat,” Raffensperger wrote in his book, “Integrity Counts.”

In the six weeks following Trump’s November 2020 loss to Biden in Georgia, Raffensperger and his top staff held twice-daily news conferences on the results and pushed back on voter fraud claims.

Raffensperger overcame an all-out Trump effort to oust him from office this year, defeating US Representative Jody Hice, a Trump ally, to win the Republican nomination for re-election.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.