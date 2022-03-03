(Bloomberg) -- The Texas militia member who is the first person to go on trial over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot left a trail of incriminating text messages in which he condemned U.S. lawmakers and bragged that he would be armed and outfitted in combat gear during the planned assault.

“What’s about to happen will shock the world,” Guy Reffitt said in communications with unidentified associates on Dec. 24, 2020, according to evidence presented to a jury Thursday in Washington. “They all must go.”

Reffitt, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia who attacked the Capitol with other supporters of former President Donald Trump, led a mob up the stairs of the building’s terrace and confronted police officers who repelled him with pepper spray. The rioters then took the building.

“I was the first person to light the fire on the Capitol steps,” Reffitt said in another message displayed for the jury. “We took the Capitol.”

The trial is a bellwether for others scheduled to take place later this year, including two group trials involving militia members who are accused of conspiracy and sedition for trying to forcibly stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump. More than 700 people have been charged, and about 200 have pleaded guilty.

Reffitt’s electronic messages, many sent through Telegram, were described to jurors by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Stacy Shahrani, who conducted the examination of Reffitt’s iPhone and other devices.

One video recording from Reffitt’s helmet-mounted camera captured him in the mob on Jan. 6 explaining his plan to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the building “by her ankles.” The recording backed up what prosecutors told the jury yesterday in their opening statement.

Reffitt’s lawyer told the jury yesterday his client didn’t hurt anyone, damage anything, steal anything or interfere with any arrests.

Not all of Reffitt’s contacts appreciated his actions. A man on one of Reffitt’s Telegram message chains blasted him for drawing attention to the Three Percenters, questioning his intelligence and using expletives.

“I just don’t need detectives knocking on my door,” the man said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.