(Bloomberg) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is seeking right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ cell phone texts that were mistakenly given to a lawyer for two parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Mark Bankston, who representing those parents in a defamation action against Jones over his claim the 2012 Connecticut massacre was a hoax, said Thursday in an Austin, Texas, courtroom that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators want the data from him.

“I have been asked by the Jan. 6 committee to turn the documents over,” Bankston told Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

Unless the judge seals the records, Bankston said he would do so.

The news of the errant turn-over of a batch of Jones’ phone messages -- dating from before Jan. 6, 2021 -- was revealed Wednesday during courtroom questioning of Jones by Bankston.

It immediately presented an unexpected opening for the Jan. 6 committee members, which had previously questioned Jones.

Jones bragged on his podcast in January that he had asserted his right not to incriminate himself in testimony to the committee “almost 100 times.” He said he was asked asked about his contacts with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers extremists groups.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, wrote in a subpoena letter to Jones that the panel had information Jones helped organize the rally at the Ellipse that immediately preceded the Capitol riot.

The letter said Jones repeatedly promoted false allegations of election fraud and implied he had knowledge of then-President Donald Trump’s plans with respect to the rally.

In the courtroom Thursday, Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, asked the judge in an emergency motion hearing for a protective order for various documents -- including 2.3 gigabytes worth of materials that his legal assistant accidentally sent to opposing counsel.

But Bankston contended that the motion was frivolous; he also then revealed that the Jan. 6 Committee had asked him to turn over the text messages.

Gamble denied the motion -- and an accompanying motion for a mistrial -- to immediately seal the information “without knowing what’s in it. “ She offered to give Reynal time to identify specific materials he wanted sealed.

But she noted the Jan. 6 committee could subpoena the documents at any time. A spokesman for the committee said it had no immediate comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.