(Bloomberg) -- The committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol plans to proceed with a prime-time hearing on Thursday despite its chairman having tested positive for Covid-19.

Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson tweeted on Tuesday that he is “experiencing mild symptoms.” He said he is vaccinated and boosted.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,” Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesman, said in a statement.

Asked if Thompson, and perhaps other members of the committee, will participate remotely, Mulvey said, “I do not have further details at the moment.”

Representatives Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, and Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat, will be leading the hearing, panel member Pete Aguilar said.

“We are going to continue forward,” Aguilar said, adding that the committee is revising the “script” for the hearing.

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney is the committee’s vice chair.

The committee is set to hold a televised hearing at 8 p.m. Thursday -- the eighth in a series of such sessions held since June, and the second in prime time. The session is to be focused on then-President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the Capitol, where both houses of Congress were preparing to certify the Electoral College victory of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

