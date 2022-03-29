(Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters is looking into a long gap in White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, a member of the panel said.

Representative Pete Aguilar said there are “quite a few gaps” in the logs provided to the committee, confirming the broad contours of a Washington Post report that internal White House records from the Jan. 6, 2021, contained a more than seven-hour gap in calls, a timeframe that included the storming of the Capitol as Congress was certifying the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election.

“We need to know what was happening in that period of time,” the California Democrat said.

Aguilar said he wouldn’t speculate about what Trump was doing at the time or why there was no record of any calls he might have made in official White House logs that were turned over by the National Archives.

The Post reported that the committee is investigating whether Trump used phones of aides or disposable “burner” phones. Despite the lack of phone logs, some Republican lawmakers have recounted telephone conversations with Trump on the day of the riot.

