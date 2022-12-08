(Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 committee is nearing decisions on whether to issue criminal referrals against an array of people involved in the assault on the US Capitol as the House panel rushes to complete its work, a member said.

“We want to make sure no one slips through the cracks,” Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol. “We want to make sure that the key organizers and movers of this attack don’t escape the scrutiny of the justice system.”

He said the panel is getting close to deciding on the subjects and charges, but declined to reveal details of what is under consideration.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said the committee is considering action against fellow members of Congress, though not necessarily criminal referrals.

That could include referrals to the ethics committee, or state bar associations or civil suits. Some members, including Representative Kevin McCarthy, a candidate for House speaker in the Republican House, refused subpoenas to testify for the committee and could face sanctions.

The panel is working to complete a final report on last year’s assault by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were trying to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. It is tentatively planning on releasing the report, and volumes of interviews and other evidence collected, on Dec. 21.

The committee plans to refer an as-yet-undetermined number of people involved in the attack to the Justice Department with a recommendation that they be prosecuted.

“I think anyone who engages in criminal actions needs to be held accountable for them and we’re going to spell that out,” Raskin said.

Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee plans to meet virtually over the weekend and expects to make decisions at that time.

