(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s decision to let his former chief strategist Steve Bannon speak to a House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection sets the stage to a new round of potentially dramatic testimony.

The committee, which Trump has regularly vilified, is heading into what may be a climactic week of two public hearings -- one on Tuesday to parse to what extent the former president incited extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol storming. The second, likely in prime time on Thursday, will examine Trump’s actions between the start of the attack and when he urged his supporters to go home.

Some form of testimony could come from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who spoke to the committee behind closed doors on Friday. Democrats on the panel have said they view him as bolstering testimony by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, whose portrayal of the president’s enraged outbursts before and during the insurrection made headlines.

Bannon’s previous refusal to testify led a federal grand jury to charge him with contempt of Congress, setting up a trial due to start July 18 where he risks as many as two years in prison and a fine.

Now, Trump’s withdrawal of a claim of executive privilege to shield Bannon raises the possibility of anything from revelations by a former confidant to stonewalling or a public spectacle in the former president’s defense.

A hearing for pretrial motions in Bannon’s criminal contempt case is set for Monday in US District Court for the District of Columbia, including a motion to delay the trial.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the committee’s two Republicans, said that the public hearing on Thursday, to be held during evening prime time, will scrutinize what Trump was doing from the start of the mob assault on the Capitol until he finally tweeted for supporters to go home, which the panel says was some 187 minutes later.

“The president obviously had to have known there was an insurrection,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “So where was he? What was he doing? It’s a very important hearing. Pay attention.”

How Trump incited far-right extremist groups and others who disrupted the peaceful transition of presidential power to Biden -- either through tweeting or even more directly through intermediaries or back channels -- is the focus of the afternoon hearing on Tuesday.

It isn’t clear whether there will be further hearings after Thursday.

Trump’s Complaints

Bannon’s reversal of his refusal to testify was outlined in a letter from his lawyer Robert Costello to Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, late Saturday.

“Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing,” it said.

That leaves open whether Bannon, 68, reserves the right to assert other legal privileges against answering some questions, including the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination.

Costello also released a letter from Trump to Bannon, in which Trump says he has watched “how unfairly” Bannon and others have been treated since he invoked executive privilege when Bannon first received a committee subpoena to testify.

Trump’s letter signals growing frustration that Bannon and other former Trump loyalists aren’t being allowed to defend him in the committee’s tightly scripted public hearings, which have featured no adversarial witnesses and edited snippets of taped testimony.

If an agreement can be reached with the panel for Bannon’s testimony, “I will waive executive privilege for you,” Trump says in the letter.

Several committee members said Sunday that Bannon can’t expect to be featured in a public hearing, at least in the first instance.

“Ordinarily we do depositions,” Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.