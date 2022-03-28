(Bloomberg) -- A House committee voted unanimously Monday night to recommend contempt citations against two of former President Donald Trump’s White House advisers for defying subpoenas seeking testimony and documents in the investigation into last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ex-White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former trade adviser Peter Navarro would be the third and fourth Trump allies cited with contempt of Congress if the full House approves the resolution from the select committee’s probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

“These two men played key roles in the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” committee chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said before the committee’s 9-0 vote. “They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime.”

“As I’ve said before,” Thompson added in his opening statement, “we want to talk to Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro about their roles in an attempt to overturn an election. The American people didn’t pay their salaries to do that.”

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the top Republican on the panel, said in her statement that Navarro “has written a book boasting about his role in planning and coordinating the activity of Jan. 6th, and yet he does not have the courage to testify here.”

Navarro and lawyers for Scavino have argued that contempt actions are premature until substantial legal and constitutional issues are resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court. Those questions include whether the two men might have a “legal duty” to invoke executive privilege under Trump’s instruction.

The Biden administration has rejected assertions that former Trump aides and advisers have any legal shields from being compelled to testify to the committee or turn over records.

Scavino’s lawyers, Stan Brand and Stanley Woodward, on Friday asked Deputy White House Counsel Jonathan Su for justification for the administration contention that President Joe Biden has the authority to render a judgment on executive privilege “with respect to the congressional testimony of a former president’s close aides.”

The contempt resolution approved Monday by the committee cast such immunity arguments as meritless. It accuses Scavino and Navarro of withholding information the panel considers “central” to its investigation into events surrounding the attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to interrupt congressional certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was impeached on a charge of inciting the riot with false claims about election fraud, though the Senate did not convict him.

Scavino was responsible for social media and communications strategy for Trump, and the committee said that covered the “campaign’s post-election efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.” The panel says has evidence that Scavino, in that role, “may have had advance warning about the potential for violence” on Jan. 6.

The panel said that Navarro has publicly discussed some of the information that the committee is seeking from him, including that he and another one-time Trump adviser, Steve Bannon, worked on a plan to coordinate with lawmakers on a process to stop the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.

Bannon and Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, already have been held in contempt of Congress for defying committee subpoenas. Bannon has since been indicted and is set to go on trial in July on two counts of contempt, which can each carry a penalty of as long as a year in jail plus a fine. The Justice Department hasn’t yet acted on the citation for Meadows.

The committee also is considering whether to seek an interview with Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Ginni Thomas has said publicly that she attended a Jan. 6 rally near the White House before Trump spoke, and had no role in planning any events that day.

She has come under more scrutiny since the Washington Post and CBS News reported last week that she had texted Meadows to urge more be done to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. Meadows had turned over text messages to the committee before refusing further cooperation.

The panel, which has done most of its work behind closed doors, including interviews of more than 350 other witnesses, is planning to hold public hearings by May.

