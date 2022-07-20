(Bloomberg) -- The US Secret Service may have violated the Federal Records Act by not preserving text messages of 24 employees from the day before and during the Capitol attack, leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said.

Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said Wednesday in a statement that “every effort” must be made to retrieve texts that the Secret Service says were inadvertently erased during an equipment upgrade that began on Jan. 27, 2021.

“The procedure for preserving content prior to this purge appears to have been contrary to federal records retention requirements and may represent a possible violation of the Federal Records Act,” they said in the statement.

They note that the messages were erased just three weeks after the attack on the Capitol in which former Vice President Mike Pence, while under the protection of the Secret Service, was steps from a violent mob hunting for him.

The failure to produce those texts under subpoena is causing a tense stand-off. Another committee member, Democrat Jamie Raskin of Maryland, called it suspicious that the Secret Service would delete texts from the first insurrection since the Civil War.

“I smell a rat,” he said.

Additional Secret Service records also are being sought by the committee, Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said in their statement, without identifying those materials.

Attached to their statement was a letter Tuesday from Ronald Rowe, an assistant director in the Secret Service, providing details to the committee of efforts to dig up missing texts.

That letter reveals the agency could only produce a single text exchange when the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General in June 2021 sought copies of communications involving 24 Secret Service employees occurring between Dec. 7, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.

Continued efforts to find additional text exchanges “include the pulling of any available metadata to determine what, if any, texts were sent or received on the devices of the identified individuals,” Rowe wrote.

