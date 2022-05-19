(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk is being asked to voluntarily answer questions before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about a group tour of the Capitol he led the day before the riot.

Panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a letter to Loudermilk that the interest in the tour is “based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession.”

Loudermilk did not immediately respond to a request for a response.

The letter says that public reporting and witness accounts indicate “some individuals and groups were engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings.”

Thompson said the committee’s review of evidence contradicts denials from some Republicans that there were no tours or large groups brought to the Capitol.

Loudermilk is the latest House Republican being asked for an interview. The panel last week issued subpoenas to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and four other House allies of former President Donald Trump. So far, none have publicly agreed to appear.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.