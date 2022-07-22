(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s response to the Capitol riot on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021 was largely marked by what he wouldn’t do or say to stop the violence, the House committee investigating the insurrection detailed.

Trump didn’t reach out to the military to help defend the Capitol. He didn’t want to tell the mobs swarming the Capitol to go home. He didn’t follow the scripted message his staff wrote for him. And the White House photographer was discouraged from taking photos that day.

Committee members sought to make the case that Trump’s inaction on the day of the riot went beyond a mere dereliction of duty and was part of an effort to overturn the election. Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, who ran Thursday’s hearing, called it his “final action” to try to usurp the will of the people.

Here are the key takeaways from the nearly three-hour hearing.

Trump Didn’t Call for Help

The committee backed up assertions that Trump made no calls to military leaders, law enforcement and government officials during the riot to try and stop it with video clips of interviews with former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general and former national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence. It also said it has confirmed that information in interviews with senior law enforcement and military leaders, Pence’s staff, and other officials.

By contrast, Pence, who was trapped in the Capitol, implored General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to call in the military. Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, expressed amazement about Trump’s lack of response.

“You’re the commander-in-chief. You’ve got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there’s Nothing? No call? Nothing Zero?” he said in audio played by the committee.

Trump Discouraged a Record

Part of the evidence the committee presented showed Trump didn’t want a record of what he was doing during the assault on the Capitol.

The White House photographer was refused access to Trump, who was camped out in his personal dining room, and both the presidential call log and his activity log are largely devoid of any entries for the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Trump Wouldn’t Concede

Even the day after the riot and Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory had been certified, Trump couldn’t bring himself to say he lost. The committee showed outtakes of the speech Trump was preparing to deliver on Jan. 7, in which he starts to say, “This election is now over, Congress has certified the results.”

But Trump stops and says, “I don’t want to say the election is over.’ I just want to say Congress has certified the results’ without saying the election is over, OK?”

Pence’s Detail Thought They Might Die

Pence’s security detail, protecting him in the Capitol where they came within a close distance of rioters, feared for their lives.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” according to the voice recording of an anonymous White House Security official. “There were calls to say goodbye to family members.”

Hawley Running for Safety

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was photographed raising his fist in a gesture of solidarity with the protesters early in the day, was shown in a video running for safety after people had breached the Capitol.

Hawley, who was the first senator to declare that he would challenge the election results, was trending on Twitter with tens of thousands of tweets about the video.

The hearing room erupted in laughter when the clip was played.

There Is More to Come

Representative Liz Cheney, the Republican who vice chairs the Jan. 6 committee, said the “dam has begun to break” on new information coming in. The committee will continue to review evidence over August and resume laying out the public case in September.

Cheney commended those who have testified publicly. She gave specific praise to Cassidy Hutchinson, a 26 year-old former White House staffer who testified last month, calling her an inspiration to women and girls. Cheney, who was wearing a white jacket, also noted the same hearing room was used to debate women’s suffrage in 1918.

“She sat here, alone, took the oath and testified before millions of Americans. She knew all along that she would be attacked by President Trump and by the 50, 60, 70 year-old men who hide themselves behind executive privilege. But like our witnesses today, she has courage and she did it anyway,” Cheney said.

