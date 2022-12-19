(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

It’s been just over a month since the digital-asset exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. And it didn’t take long for events to catch up with its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried – the onetime crypto billionaire known to most people as SBF.

Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas and US authorities have unleashed a slew of charges against him, including defrauding customers who put money on FTX.

Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, has said it was all down to sloppy accounting and mismanagement. Which is all the more surprising given that he spent three years earlier in his career at one of the Wall Street shops famous for its level of caution: Jane Street. Bloomberg’s Hannah Miller has been reporting on this and she joins this episode.

