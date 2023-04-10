(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will look to advance debt-restructuring talks for poor countries, push ahead development-bank reforms and bolster support for Ukraine as global finance officials gather in Washington for spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

A senior Treasury official, speaking to reporters Monday, said the US expects incremental progress on debt treatment this week, specifying that significant advances would depend on Beijing. China is the largest creditor to the developing world and has so far refused to sign off on any comprehensive restructuring deals.

Yellen has also been pursuing a plan for reshaping the World Bank in a way that would allow it to address cross-border development threats, like climate change and pandemics.

The Treasury released the following additional details of Yellen’s schedule this week:

Tuesday

10 a.m. — bilateral meeting with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will chair the Group of 20’s meeting of finance ministers; Yellen will give brief public remarks

11:30 a.m. — press conference

Wednesday

8:15 a.m. — Multilateral Development Bank Roundtable; Yellen to deliver opening remarks

10:15 a.m. — meeting of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable

2 p.m. — Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable; Yellen will deliver public remarks

4 p.m. — World Bank Development Committee Plenary

Evening — G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors working dinner

Thursday

8:45 a.m. — signing of a compact to help fund Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership

1:45 p.m. — bilateral meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Yellen and Shmyhal will deliver public remarks

3 p.m. — first in-person meeting of the Five Finance Ministers, a group that includes the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand

Friday

10:30 a.m. — bilateral meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness

11:30 a.m. — bilateral meeting with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti

3:30 p.m. — bilateral meeting with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

4:45 p.m. — meeting of Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action

