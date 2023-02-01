Intel’s Planned US Chip Plant Has Bankers Looking for Similar Deals
Brookfield’s financing arrangement has caught the interest of other infrastructure funds
Inditex SA, the owner of fast fashion chain Zara, will start charging Spanish shoppers for returning items bought online, mirroring a strategy it had previously rolled out in most of its other markets.
The famed French hotspot will be one of a dozen food and drink spots at the Whitehall development.
Swedish housing prices fell on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, stretching out a drop for the market that’s in the spotlight for enduring some of the biggest declines globally.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its benchmark interest rate in line with the US Federal Reserve on Thursday in a move that’s likely to have little immediate impact on the real cost of borrowing, which has almost halved in the past two months.
17h ago
The Canadian Press
The Calgary Real Estate Board says January's new listings fell to a level not seen since the last 90s as home sales declined 40 per cent from the year before.
The Albertan board says new listings for the month amounted to 1,852, a 25 per cent drop from January 2022.
Meanwhile, home sales totalled 1,199 compared with 2,004 in the January prior.
The board attributed the slowdown to higher lending rates that are causing many buyers to seek out lower-priced homes and preventing some from upgrading to other properties.
The average price of a home in the region hit $508,189 in January, a less than one per cent drop from a year ago.
However, the benchmark price of $520,900 was five per cent higher than January 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.