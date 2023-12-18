(Bloomberg) -- Gildan Activewear Inc.’s former head received the backing of a portfolio manager and analyst at Janus Henderson Group Plc, who said the board made a major mistake in firing him.

“We call for Glenn Chamandy to be reinstated as chief executive officer of the company,” Janus’s Brian Demain and Tom Roller wrote in a letter sent to the board on Monday. The London-based investment firm with £252.5 billion ($319 billion) in assets under management said it owns about 4.2% of Gildan.

Failing to bring back Chamandy, who was ousted and replaced by former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra a week ago, “would expose shareholders to risks including further executive departures, loss of strategic and operational insight, impairment of employee goodwill, and weakening of customer relationships,” Demain and Roller said in the letter, which was seen by Bloomberg News.

Gildan’s shares closed down 2% from the previous day at C$45.24 in Toronto. The week before the announcement of the management shuffle, the stock traded above C$50.

The endorsement of another large shareholder strengthens Chamandy in his growing power struggle with the board of the Montreal-based maker of T-shirts and socks, which owns American Apparel. The 62-year-old businessman took over his father’s manufacturing business with his brother Greg Chamandy in the 1980s and brought it up to an C$8.5 billion ($6.3 billion) market capitalization before being fired.

Five other investors have also publicly rallied to have him reinstated after he was forced out a week ago. Including Janus, those firms hold about 30% of the shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which puts the group in a strong position if they want to seek a shareholder meeting to change the board.

So far, only the second-largest investor in Gildan with 6.6% stake, Coliseum Capital Management, said it supports the board, promising to buy more shares. The firm’s managing partner, Chris Shackelton, was appointed as a board director.

Gildan Director Luc Jobin said in an interview Sunday that the board has been struggling with an “entrenched CEO” lately. “This is not a story of a board trying to fire a CEO,” he said. “This is more of a CEO trying to fire the board.”

Jobin said Chamandy pushed it to pursue a multibillion-dollar, high-risk acquisition strategy, and to hold off on a succession plan that would have involved potential external candidates. Otherwise, he threatened to resign.

Chamandy denied that in a statement Monday morning, saying he gave “no ultimatum” to directors “with respect to any strategy or potential acquisitions.”

